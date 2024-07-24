Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 92.78% YOY

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 9.89% & the profit decreased by 92.78% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.51% and the profit decreased by 93.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 44.55% q-o-q & increased by 11.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 86.4% q-o-q & decreased by 84.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.42 for Q1 which decreased by 92.75% Y-o-Y.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has delivered -15.6% return in the last 1 week, 19.01% return in last 6 months and 52.75% YTD return.

Currently the Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has a market cap of 35644.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of 289.25 & 80.25 respectively.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27289.429190.05-6.51%24832.53+9.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total166.55300.37-44.55%149.43+11.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization335.24333.03+0.66%294.02+14.02%
Total Operating Expense27019.0227201.66-0.67%23058.21+17.18%
Operating Income270.381988.39-86.4%1774.32-84.76%
Net Income Before Taxes108.281767.58-93.87%1560.86-93.06%
Net Income73.221138.5-93.57%1014.79-92.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.426.53-93.57%5.79-92.75%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

