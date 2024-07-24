Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 92.78% YOY

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 9.89% & the profit decreased by 92.78% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.51% and the profit decreased by 93.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 44.55% q-o-q & increased by 11.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 86.4% q-o-q & decreased by 84.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.42 for Q1 which decreased by 92.75% Y-o-Y.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has delivered -15.6% return in the last 1 week, 19.01% return in last 6 months and 52.75% YTD return.

Currently the Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has a market cap of ₹35644.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹289.25 & ₹80.25 respectively.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27289.4 29190.05 -6.51% 24832.53 +9.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 166.55 300.37 -44.55% 149.43 +11.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 335.24 333.03 +0.66% 294.02 +14.02% Total Operating Expense 27019.02 27201.66 -0.67% 23058.21 +17.18% Operating Income 270.38 1988.39 -86.4% 1774.32 -84.76% Net Income Before Taxes 108.28 1767.58 -93.87% 1560.86 -93.06% Net Income 73.22 1138.5 -93.57% 1014.79 -92.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.42 6.53 -93.57% 5.79 -92.75%