Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 92.78% YOY

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q1 Results Live : Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 9.89% & the profit decreased by 92.78% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.51% and the profit decreased by 93.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 44.55% q-o-q & increased by 11.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 86.4% q-o-q & decreased by 84.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.42 for Q1 which decreased by 92.75% Y-o-Y.
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has delivered -15.6% return in the last 1 week, 19.01% return in last 6 months and 52.75% YTD return.
Currently the Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has a market cap of ₹35644.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹289.25 & ₹80.25 respectively.
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27289.4
|29190.05
|-6.51%
|24832.53
|+9.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|166.55
|300.37
|-44.55%
|149.43
|+11.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|335.24
|333.03
|+0.66%
|294.02
|+14.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|27019.02
|27201.66
|-0.67%
|23058.21
|+17.18%
|Operating Income
|270.38
|1988.39
|-86.4%
|1774.32
|-84.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|108.28
|1767.58
|-93.87%
|1560.86
|-93.06%
|Net Income
|73.22
|1138.5
|-93.57%
|1014.79
|-92.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.42
|6.53
|-93.57%
|5.79
|-92.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹73.22Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹27289.4Cr
