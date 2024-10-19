Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 results: loss at ₹696.94Cr, Revenue increased by 26.01% YoY

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 Results Live : Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue but a notable loss. The company's topline grew by 26.01% year-over-year, although it faced a loss of ₹696.94 crore during this quarter.
In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of ₹1,051.68 crore, highlighting the stark contrast in performance this year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a growth of 5.48%.
However, challenges remain as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.63% quarter-over-quarter and 5.99% year-over-year, impacting the overall financial health of the company.
Mangalore Refinery's operating income dropped dramatically, down by 401.89% quarter-over-quarter and 144.31% year-over-year, underscoring the difficulties faced in the current market environment.
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-3.98 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 166.33% year-over-year, further illustrating the tough circumstances.
Despite the recent downturn, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has seen a 26.76% return year-to-date. However, it recorded a -3.94% return in the last week and a significant -24.36% return over the past six months.
Currently, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals holds a market capitalization of ₹29,580.36 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹289.25 and a low of ₹92.50.
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28785.92
|27289.4
|+5.48%
|22843.79
|+26.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|169.27
|166.55
|+1.63%
|159.71
|+5.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|342.35
|335.24
|+2.12%
|295.97
|+15.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|29602.18
|27019.02
|+9.56%
|21001.54
|+40.95%
|Operating Income
|-816.26
|270.38
|-401.89%
|1842.25
|-144.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1055.72
|108.28
|-1074.99%
|1597.92
|-166.07%
|Net Income
|-696.94
|73.22
|-1051.84%
|1051.68
|-166.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.98
|0.42
|-1047.62%
|6
|-166.33%
