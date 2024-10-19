Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 results: loss at ₹696.94Cr, Revenue increased by 26.01% YoY

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 Results Live : Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue but a notable loss. The company's topline grew by 26.01% year-over-year, although it faced a loss of ₹696.94 crore during this quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of ₹1,051.68 crore, highlighting the stark contrast in performance this year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a growth of 5.48%.

However, challenges remain as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.63% quarter-over-quarter and 5.99% year-over-year, impacting the overall financial health of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mangalore Refinery's operating income dropped dramatically, down by 401.89% quarter-over-quarter and 144.31% year-over-year, underscoring the difficulties faced in the current market environment.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-3.98 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 166.33% year-over-year, further illustrating the tough circumstances.

Despite the recent downturn, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has seen a 26.76% return year-to-date. However, it recorded a -3.94% return in the last week and a significant -24.36% return over the past six months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals holds a market capitalization of ₹29,580.36 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹289.25 and a low of ₹92.50.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28785.92 27289.4 +5.48% 22843.79 +26.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 169.27 166.55 +1.63% 159.71 +5.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 342.35 335.24 +2.12% 295.97 +15.67% Total Operating Expense 29602.18 27019.02 +9.56% 21001.54 +40.95% Operating Income -816.26 270.38 -401.89% 1842.25 -144.31% Net Income Before Taxes -1055.72 108.28 -1074.99% 1597.92 -166.07% Net Income -696.94 73.22 -1051.84% 1051.68 -166.27% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.98 0.42 -1047.62% 6 -166.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-696.94Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹28785.92Cr

