Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 results: loss at 696.94Cr, Revenue increased by 26.01% YoY

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 results: loss at ₹696.94Cr, Revenue increased by 26.01% YoY

Livemint

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 results: Revenue increased by 26.01% YoY & loss at 696.94Cr

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 Results Live

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q2 Results Live : Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue but a notable loss. The company's topline grew by 26.01% year-over-year, although it faced a loss of 696.94 crore during this quarter.

In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of 1,051.68 crore, highlighting the stark contrast in performance this year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a growth of 5.48%.

However, challenges remain as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.63% quarter-over-quarter and 5.99% year-over-year, impacting the overall financial health of the company.

Mangalore Refinery's operating income dropped dramatically, down by 401.89% quarter-over-quarter and 144.31% year-over-year, underscoring the difficulties faced in the current market environment.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -3.98 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 166.33% year-over-year, further illustrating the tough circumstances.

Despite the recent downturn, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has seen a 26.76% return year-to-date. However, it recorded a -3.94% return in the last week and a significant -24.36% return over the past six months.

Currently, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals holds a market capitalization of 29,580.36 crore, with its 52-week high at 289.25 and a low of 92.50.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28785.9227289.4+5.48%22843.79+26.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total169.27166.55+1.63%159.71+5.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization342.35335.24+2.12%295.97+15.67%
Total Operating Expense29602.1827019.02+9.56%21001.54+40.95%
Operating Income-816.26270.38-401.89%1842.25-144.31%
Net Income Before Taxes-1055.72108.28-1074.99%1597.92-166.07%
Net Income-696.9473.22-1051.84%1051.68-166.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.980.42-1047.62%6-166.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-696.94Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹28785.92Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

