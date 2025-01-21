Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025:Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 9.8% year-over-year, with profits falling by 21.11% compared to the same period last year, amounting to ₹309.3 crore. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹25600.78 crore.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a more significant decline of 11.06%. However, there was a notable increase in profit of 144.38% quarter-over-quarter, indicating some resilience amid the downturn.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.3% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.45% year-over-year, which may have contributed to the pressures on profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹1.76, reflecting a decrease of 21.43% year-over-year. This decline may raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s profitability moving forward.
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has seen mixed performance in the stock market, delivering a return of 7.28% in the last week, but facing significant declines of -32.99% over the last six months and -3.05% year-to-date.
As of 21 Jan, 2025, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹25216.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹289.25 and a low of ₹132.51, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.
Among the analysts covering Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, the outlook is cautious. Out of three analysts, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, while one analyst recommends a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, reflecting concerns about the company’s recent performance and market conditions.
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25600.78
|28785.92
|-11.06%
|28383.41
|-9.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|169.78
|169.27
|+0.3%
|162.55
|+4.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|331.51
|342.35
|-3.17%
|334.27
|-0.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|24901.15
|29602.18
|-15.88%
|27558.2
|-9.64%
|Operating Income
|699.63
|-816.26
|+185.71%
|825.21
|-15.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|474.46
|-1055.72
|+144.94%
|596.17
|-20.42%
|Net Income
|309.3
|-696.94
|+144.38%
|392.08
|-21.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.76
|-3.98
|+144.22%
|2.24
|-21.43%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
