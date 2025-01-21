Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 21.11% YOY, profit at ₹309.3 crore and revenue at ₹25600.78 crore

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025:Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 9.8% year-over-year, with profits falling by 21.11% compared to the same period last year, amounting to ₹309.3 crore. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹25600.78 crore.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a more significant decline of 11.06%. However, there was a notable increase in profit of 144.38% quarter-over-quarter, indicating some resilience amid the downturn.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.3% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.45% year-over-year, which may have contributed to the pressures on profitability.

The Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results also indicated that operating income was up by 185.71% compared to the previous quarter, though it experienced a decrease of 15.22% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹1.76, reflecting a decrease of 21.43% year-over-year. This decline may raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s profitability moving forward.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has seen mixed performance in the stock market, delivering a return of 7.28% in the last week, but facing significant declines of -32.99% over the last six months and -3.05% year-to-date.

As of 21 Jan, 2025, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹25216.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹289.25 and a low of ₹132.51, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

Among the analysts covering Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, the outlook is cautious. Out of three analysts, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, while one analyst recommends a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, reflecting concerns about the company’s recent performance and market conditions.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25600.78 28785.92 -11.06% 28383.41 -9.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 169.78 169.27 +0.3% 162.55 +4.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 331.51 342.35 -3.17% 334.27 -0.83% Total Operating Expense 24901.15 29602.18 -15.88% 27558.2 -9.64% Operating Income 699.63 -816.26 +185.71% 825.21 -15.22% Net Income Before Taxes 474.46 -1055.72 +144.94% 596.17 -20.42% Net Income 309.3 -696.94 +144.38% 392.08 -21.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.76 -3.98 +144.22% 2.24 -21.43%

