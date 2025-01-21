Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 21.11% YOY, profit at ₹309.3 crore and revenue at ₹25600.78 crore

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 9.8% YoY & profit decreased by 21.11% YoY, profit at 309.3 crore and revenue at 25600.78 crore

Livemint
Published21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Advertisement
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025:Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 9.8% year-over-year, with profits falling by 21.11% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 309.3 crore. Total revenue for the quarter stood at 25600.78 crore.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a more significant decline of 11.06%. However, there was a notable increase in profit of 144.38% quarter-over-quarter, indicating some resilience amid the downturn.

Advertisement

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.3% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.45% year-over-year, which may have contributed to the pressures on profitability.

The

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results

also indicated that operating income was up by 185.71% compared to the previous quarter, though it experienced a decrease of 15.22% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at 1.76, reflecting a decrease of 21.43% year-over-year. This decline may raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s profitability moving forward.

Advertisement

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals has seen mixed performance in the stock market, delivering a return of 7.28% in the last week, but facing significant declines of -32.99% over the last six months and -3.05% year-to-date.

As of 21 Jan, 2025, the company boasts a market capitalization of 25216.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 289.25 and a low of 132.51, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

Among the analysts covering Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, the outlook is cautious. Out of three analysts, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, while one analyst recommends a Buy rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, reflecting concerns about the company’s recent performance and market conditions.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25600.7828785.92-11.06%28383.41-9.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total169.78169.27+0.3%162.55+4.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization331.51342.35-3.17%334.27-0.83%
Total Operating Expense24901.1529602.18-15.88%27558.2-9.64%
Operating Income699.63-816.26+185.71%825.21-15.22%
Net Income Before Taxes474.46-1055.72+144.94%596.17-20.42%
Net Income309.3-696.94+144.38%392.08-21.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.76-3.98+144.22%2.24-21.43%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 21.11% YOY, profit at ₹309.3 crore and revenue at ₹25600.78 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹309.3Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹25600.78Cr

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts