Manjeera Constructions Q1 Results 2024:Manjeera Constructions declared their Q1 results on 29 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year. The company's topline increased by 48.75%, and it reported a profit of ₹6.94 Cr, contrasting sharply with a loss of ₹12.91 Cr during the same period last year. Additionally, the revenue showed a modest growth of 1.41% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a remarkable decline, down 28.59% quarter-on-quarter and 47.15% year-on-year, contributing to the improved profitability. Furthermore, operating income surged by 20.12% compared to the last quarter and an impressive 221.36% year-on-year increase.

Manjeera Constructions Q1 Results

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹5.55, reflecting a substantial increase of 153.78% year-on-year. Despite this positive performance, Manjeera Constructions has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a 0% return in the last week, a decline of 28.51% over the past six months, and a decrease of 20.34% year-to-date.

As of now, Manjeera Constructions boasts a market capitalization of ₹35.57 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹53.3 and a low of ₹28.44.

Manjeera Constructions Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.61 14.41 +1.41% 9.82 +48.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.48 0.67 -28.59% 0.9 -47.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.14 1.27 -10.59% 1.4 -19.1% Total Operating Expense 10.09 10.65 -5.2% 13.55 -25.51% Operating Income 4.52 3.76 +20.12% -3.73 +221.36% Net Income Before Taxes 5.04 5.6 -9.95% -13.23 +138.11% Net Income 6.94 5.61 +23.69% -12.91 +153.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.55 4.49 +23.61% -10.32 +153.78%