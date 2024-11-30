Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Manjeera Constructions Q1 results 2024 on 30 Nov, 2024: profit at 6.94Cr, Revenue increased by 48.75% YoY

Manjeera Constructions Q1 results 2024 on 30 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹6.94Cr, Revenue increased by 48.75% YoY

Manjeera Constructions Q1 Results 2024:Manjeera Constructions declared their Q1 results on 29 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year. The company's topline increased by 48.75%, and it reported a profit of 6.94 Cr, contrasting sharply with a loss of 12.91 Cr during the same period last year. Additionally, the revenue showed a modest growth of 1.41% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a remarkable decline, down 28.59% quarter-on-quarter and 47.15% year-on-year, contributing to the improved profitability. Furthermore, operating income surged by 20.12% compared to the last quarter and an impressive 221.36% year-on-year increase.

Manjeera Constructions Q1 Results

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at 5.55, reflecting a substantial increase of 153.78% year-on-year. Despite this positive performance, Manjeera Constructions has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a 0% return in the last week, a decline of 28.51% over the past six months, and a decrease of 20.34% year-to-date.

As of now, Manjeera Constructions boasts a market capitalization of 35.57 Cr, with a 52-week high of 53.3 and a low of 28.44.

Manjeera Constructions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.6114.41+1.41%9.82+48.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.480.67-28.59%0.9-47.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.141.27-10.59%1.4-19.1%
Total Operating Expense10.0910.65-5.2%13.55-25.51%
Operating Income4.523.76+20.12%-3.73+221.36%
Net Income Before Taxes5.045.6-9.95%-13.23+138.11%
Net Income6.945.61+23.69%-12.91+153.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.554.49+23.61%-10.32+153.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.94Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

