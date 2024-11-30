Manjeera Constructions Q1 results 2024 on 30 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹6.94Cr, Revenue increased by 48.75% YoY

Manjeera Constructions Q1 Results 2024:Manjeera Constructions declared their Q1 results on 29 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year. The company's topline increased by 48.75%, and it reported a profit of ₹6.94 Cr, contrasting sharply with a loss of ₹12.91 Cr during the same period last year. Additionally, the revenue showed a modest growth of 1.41% compared to the previous quarter.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a remarkable decline, down 28.59% quarter-on-quarter and 47.15% year-on-year, contributing to the improved profitability. Furthermore, operating income surged by 20.12% compared to the last quarter and an impressive 221.36% year-on-year increase.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹5.55, reflecting a substantial increase of 153.78% year-on-year. Despite this positive performance, Manjeera Constructions has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a 0% return in the last week, a decline of 28.51% over the past six months, and a decrease of 20.34% year-to-date.
As of now, Manjeera Constructions boasts a market capitalization of ₹35.57 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹53.3 and a low of ₹28.44.
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.61
|14.41
|+1.41%
|9.82
|+48.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.48
|0.67
|-28.59%
|0.9
|-47.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.14
|1.27
|-10.59%
|1.4
|-19.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.09
|10.65
|-5.2%
|13.55
|-25.51%
|Operating Income
|4.52
|3.76
|+20.12%
|-3.73
|+221.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.04
|5.6
|-9.95%
|-13.23
|+138.11%
|Net Income
|6.94
|5.61
|+23.69%
|-12.91
|+153.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.55
|4.49
|+23.61%
|-10.32
|+153.78%
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.94Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.61Cr
