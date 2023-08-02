comScore
Mankind Pharma Q1 profit soars 66% on strong sales
Mankind Pharma Ltd on Wednesday reported a 66% growth in profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on strong domestic sales. Its net profit rose to Rs 494 crore as compared to net profit of 298 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23.

The company's total income rose to 2,637 crore in June quarter of the current fiscal from 2,196 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in an exchange filing.

Mankind Pharma’s board has approved the re-appointment of Ramesh Juneja as its chairman and Rajeev Juneja as vice-chairman and managing director, the drugmaker said.

 

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 09:32 PM IST
