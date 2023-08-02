Mankind Pharma Ltd on Wednesday reported a 66% growth in profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on strong domestic sales. Its net profit rose to Rs 494 crore as compared to net profit of ₹298 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23.

The company's total income rose to ₹2,637 crore in June quarter of the current fiscal from ₹2,196 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in an exchange filing.

Mankind Pharma’s board has approved the re-appointment of Ramesh Juneja as its chairman and Rajeev Juneja as vice-chairman and managing director, the drugmaker said.