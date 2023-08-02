Mankind Pharma Q1 profit soars 66% on strong sales1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Its net profit rises to ₹494 crore as compared to net profit of ₹298 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23
Mankind Pharma Ltd on Wednesday reported a 66% growth in profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on strong domestic sales. Its net profit rose to Rs 494 crore as compared to net profit of ₹298 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23.
