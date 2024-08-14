Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 112.18% YOY

Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live : Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Manomay Tex India declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.67% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by an impressive 112.18% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 15.85%, while the profit experienced a 26.04% increase.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 67.4% YoY. This indicates a significant increase in the costs associated with managing and selling their products over the past year.
Operating income showed positive growth, increasing by 5.04% QoQ and skyrocketing by 123.43% YoY. This substantial rise in operating income is a positive sign of improved efficiency and profitability.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.83, marking a remarkable increase of 112.39% YoY. This reflects the company's strong financial performance and profitability on a per-share basis.
Manomay Tex India has delivered notable returns over various timeframes. In the last week, the company has delivered a return of 2.3%, while in the last six months, it has yielded a substantial return of 57.05%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has delivered an impressive return of 98.07%.
Currently, Manomay Tex India has a market capitalization of ₹546.79 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹314.95 and a 52-week low of ₹116, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock price over the past year.
Manomay Tex India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|155.39
|184.67
|-15.85%
|140.4
|+10.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.59
|8.03
|+6.93%
|5.13
|+67.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.63
|6.05
|+26.18%
|2.57
|+196.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|143.4
|173.25
|-17.23%
|135.04
|+6.19%
|Operating Income
|11.99
|11.42
|+5.04%
|5.37
|+123.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.83
|5.43
|+25.71%
|2.12
|+222.64%
|Net Income
|5.11
|4.05
|+26.04%
|2.41
|+112.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.83
|2.55
|+10.98%
|1.33
|+112.39%
