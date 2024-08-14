Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 112.18% YOY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live : Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Manomay Tex India declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.67% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by an impressive 112.18% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 15.85%, while the profit experienced a 26.04% increase.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 67.4% YoY. This indicates a significant increase in the costs associated with managing and selling their products over the past year.

Operating income showed positive growth, increasing by 5.04% QoQ and skyrocketing by 123.43% YoY. This substantial rise in operating income is a positive sign of improved efficiency and profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.83, marking a remarkable increase of 112.39% YoY. This reflects the company's strong financial performance and profitability on a per-share basis.

Manomay Tex India has delivered notable returns over various timeframes. In the last week, the company has delivered a return of 2.3%, while in the last six months, it has yielded a substantial return of 57.05%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has delivered an impressive return of 98.07%.

Currently, Manomay Tex India has a market capitalization of 546.79 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 314.95 and a 52-week low of 116, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock price over the past year.

Manomay Tex India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue155.39184.67-15.85%140.4+10.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.598.03+6.93%5.13+67.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.636.05+26.18%2.57+196.75%
Total Operating Expense143.4173.25-17.23%135.04+6.19%
Operating Income11.9911.42+5.04%5.37+123.43%
Net Income Before Taxes6.835.43+25.71%2.12+222.64%
Net Income5.114.05+26.04%2.41+112.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.832.55+10.98%1.33+112.39%
FAQs
₹5.11Cr
₹155.39Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
