Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 112.18% YOY

Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live : Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Manomay Tex India declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.67% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by an impressive 112.18% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 15.85%, while the profit experienced a 26.04% increase.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 67.4% YoY. This indicates a significant increase in the costs associated with managing and selling their products over the past year.

Operating income showed positive growth, increasing by 5.04% QoQ and skyrocketing by 123.43% YoY. This substantial rise in operating income is a positive sign of improved efficiency and profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.83, marking a remarkable increase of 112.39% YoY. This reflects the company's strong financial performance and profitability on a per-share basis.

Manomay Tex India has delivered notable returns over various timeframes. In the last week, the company has delivered a return of 2.3%, while in the last six months, it has yielded a substantial return of 57.05%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has delivered an impressive return of 98.07%.

Currently, Manomay Tex India has a market capitalization of ₹546.79 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹314.95 and a 52-week low of ₹116, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock price over the past year.

Manomay Tex India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 155.39 184.67 -15.85% 140.4 +10.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.59 8.03 +6.93% 5.13 +67.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.63 6.05 +26.18% 2.57 +196.75% Total Operating Expense 143.4 173.25 -17.23% 135.04 +6.19% Operating Income 11.99 11.42 +5.04% 5.37 +123.43% Net Income Before Taxes 6.83 5.43 +25.71% 2.12 +222.64% Net Income 5.11 4.05 +26.04% 2.41 +112.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.83 2.55 +10.98% 1.33 +112.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.11Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹155.39Cr

