Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 112.18% YOY

Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 112.18% YOY

Livemint

Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.67% YoY & profit increased by 112.18% YoY.

Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live

Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live : Manomay Tex India Q1 Results Live: Manomay Tex India declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 10.67% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by an impressive 112.18% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 15.85%, while the profit experienced a 26.04% increase.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 67.4% YoY. This indicates a significant increase in the costs associated with managing and selling their products over the past year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income showed positive growth, increasing by 5.04% QoQ and skyrocketing by 123.43% YoY. This substantial rise in operating income is a positive sign of improved efficiency and profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.83, marking a remarkable increase of 112.39% YoY. This reflects the company's strong financial performance and profitability on a per-share basis.

Manomay Tex India has delivered notable returns over various timeframes. In the last week, the company has delivered a return of 2.3%, while in the last six months, it has yielded a substantial return of 57.05%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has delivered an impressive return of 98.07%.

Currently, Manomay Tex India has a market capitalization of 546.79 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 314.95 and a 52-week low of 116, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock price over the past year.

Manomay Tex India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue155.39184.67-15.85%140.4+10.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.598.03+6.93%5.13+67.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.636.05+26.18%2.57+196.75%
Total Operating Expense143.4173.25-17.23%135.04+6.19%
Operating Income11.9911.42+5.04%5.37+123.43%
Net Income Before Taxes6.835.43+25.71%2.12+222.64%
Net Income5.114.05+26.04%2.41+112.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.832.55+10.98%1.33+112.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.11Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹155.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.