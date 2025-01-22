Manorama Industries Q3 Results 2025:Manorama Industries declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 112.49% year-on-year, with profit soaring by an impressive 309.54%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹30.47 crore, while revenue reached ₹209.2 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Manorama Industries reported a revenue growth of 7.05%, along with an 18.38% increase in profit. Despite the robust growth, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 47.71% quarter-on-quarter and 259.5% year-on-year.

Manorama Industries Q3 Results

The company's operating income also witnessed a notable increase, up by 24.68% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 300.25% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹5.09, reflecting a 307.2% increase year-on-year.

Manorama Industries has shown remarkable stock performance, delivering a 9.88% return in the last week, a staggering 72.75% return over the last six months, and a 3.1% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Manorama Industries stands at ₹6610.43 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1256 and a low of ₹301.55.

Manorama Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 209.2 195.42 +7.05% 98.45 +112.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.4 11.78 +47.71% 4.84 +259.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 6 5.61 +6.95% 3.58 +67.6% Total Operating Expense 161.05 156.8 +2.71% 86.42 +86.36% Operating Income 48.15 38.62 +24.68% 12.03 +300.25% Net Income Before Taxes 41.12 34.33 +19.78% 10.59 +288.29% Net Income 30.47 25.74 +18.38% 7.44 +309.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.09 4.3 +18.37% 1.25 +307.2%