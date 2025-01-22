Manorama Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 309.54% YOY, profit at ₹30.47 crore and revenue at ₹209.2 crore

Manorama Industries Q3 Results 2025:Manorama Industries declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 112.49% year-on-year, with profit soaring by an impressive 309.54%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹30.47 crore, while revenue reached ₹209.2 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Manorama Industries reported a revenue growth of 7.05%, along with an 18.38% increase in profit. Despite the robust growth, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 47.71% quarter-on-quarter and 259.5% year-on-year.
Manorama Industries Q3 Results
The company's operating income also witnessed a notable increase, up by 24.68% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 300.25% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹5.09, reflecting a 307.2% increase year-on-year.
Manorama Industries has shown remarkable stock performance, delivering a 9.88% return in the last week, a staggering 72.75% return over the last six months, and a 3.1% year-to-date return.
Currently, the market capitalization of Manorama Industries stands at ₹6610.43 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1256 and a low of ₹301.55.
Manorama Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|209.2
|195.42
|+7.05%
|98.45
|+112.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.4
|11.78
|+47.71%
|4.84
|+259.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6
|5.61
|+6.95%
|3.58
|+67.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|161.05
|156.8
|+2.71%
|86.42
|+86.36%
|Operating Income
|48.15
|38.62
|+24.68%
|12.03
|+300.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.12
|34.33
|+19.78%
|10.59
|+288.29%
|Net Income
|30.47
|25.74
|+18.38%
|7.44
|+309.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.09
|4.3
|+18.37%
|1.25
|+307.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹30.47Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹209.2Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.