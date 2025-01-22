Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Manorama Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 309.54% YOY, profit at 30.47 crore and revenue at 209.2 crore

Manorama Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 309.54% YOY, profit at ₹30.47 crore and revenue at ₹209.2 crore

Livemint

Manorama Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 112.49% YoY & profit increased by 309.54% YoY, profit at 30.47 crore and revenue at 209.2 crore

Manorama Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

Manorama Industries Q3 Results 2025:Manorama Industries declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 112.49% year-on-year, with profit soaring by an impressive 309.54%. The profit for the quarter stood at 30.47 crore, while revenue reached 209.2 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Manorama Industries reported a revenue growth of 7.05%, along with an 18.38% increase in profit. Despite the robust growth, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 47.71% quarter-on-quarter and 259.5% year-on-year.

Manorama Industries Q3 Results

The company's operating income also witnessed a notable increase, up by 24.68% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 300.25% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 5.09, reflecting a 307.2% increase year-on-year.

Manorama Industries has shown remarkable stock performance, delivering a 9.88% return in the last week, a staggering 72.75% return over the last six months, and a 3.1% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Manorama Industries stands at 6610.43 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1256 and a low of 301.55.

Manorama Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue209.2195.42+7.05%98.45+112.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.411.78+47.71%4.84+259.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization65.61+6.95%3.58+67.6%
Total Operating Expense161.05156.8+2.71%86.42+86.36%
Operating Income48.1538.62+24.68%12.03+300.25%
Net Income Before Taxes41.1234.33+19.78%10.59+288.29%
Net Income30.4725.74+18.38%7.44+309.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.094.3+18.37%1.25+307.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹30.47Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹209.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.