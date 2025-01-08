Mapro Industries Q3 Results 2025:Mapro Industries declared their Q3 results on 06 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit decreased by 87.53% YoY. Profit at ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit decreased by 67.44%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.71% q-o-q & increased by 75.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.72% q-o-q & decreased by 82.74% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹0.05 for Q3 which decreased by 86.84% Y-o-Y.
Mapro Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.06
|0.06
|+1.71%
|0.03
|+75.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.11
|0.13
|-11.72%
|0.06
|+82.74%
|Operating Income
|-0.11
|-0.13
|+11.72%
|-0.06
|-82.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.04
|0.12
|-67.44%
|0.32
|-87.53%
|Net Income
|0.04
|0.12
|-67.44%
|0.32
|-87.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.05
|0.14
|-64.29%
|0.38
|-86.84%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
