Mapro Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 87.53% YOY, profit at ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Mapro Industries Q3 Results 2025:Mapro Industries declared their Q3 results on 06 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit decreased by 87.53% YoY. Profit at ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit decreased by 67.44%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.71% q-o-q & increased by 75.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.72% q-o-q & decreased by 82.74% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹0.05 for Q3 which decreased by 86.84% Y-o-Y.

Mapro Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.06 0.06 +1.71% 0.03 +75.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.11 0.13 -11.72% 0.06 +82.74% Operating Income -0.11 -0.13 +11.72% -0.06 -82.74% Net Income Before Taxes 0.04 0.12 -67.44% 0.32 -87.53% Net Income 0.04 0.12 -67.44% 0.32 -87.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 0.14 -64.29% 0.38 -86.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.04Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

