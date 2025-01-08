Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mapro Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 87.53% YOY, profit at 0.04 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Mapro Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 87.53% YOY, profit at ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Livemint

Mapro Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit decreased by 87.53% YoY, profit at 0.04 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Mapro Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025

Mapro Industries Q3 Results 2025:Mapro Industries declared their Q3 results on 06 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit decreased by 87.53% YoY. Profit at 0.04 crore and revenue at 0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit decreased by 67.44%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.71% q-o-q & increased by 75.52% Y-o-Y.

Mapro Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 11.72% q-o-q & decreased by 82.74% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 0.05 for Q3 which decreased by 86.84% Y-o-Y.

Mapro Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.060.06+1.71%0.03+75.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.110.13-11.72%0.06+82.74%
Operating Income-0.11-0.13+11.72%-0.06-82.74%
Net Income Before Taxes0.040.12-67.44%0.32-87.53%
Net Income0.040.12-67.44%0.32-87.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.050.14-64.29%0.38-86.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.04Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.