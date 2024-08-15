Marathon Nextgen Realty Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.54% YOY

Marathon Nextgen Realty Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 22.67% YoY & profit decreased by 12.54% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Marathon Nextgen Realty Q1 Results Live
Marathon Nextgen Realty Q1 Results Live

Marathon Nextgen Realty Q1 Results Live : Marathon Nextgen Realty declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue saw a significant decrease of 22.67% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit also took a hit, falling by 12.54% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the revenue grew modestly by 4.37%, though the profit further declined by 7.22%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen as well. They increased by 0.75% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial rise of 9.05% YoY. This uptick in expenses has likely contributed to the overall decline in profit margins for the quarter.

Despite these challenges, Marathon Nextgen Realty reported an increase in operating income by 12.25% QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income decreased by 13.52%. This mixed performance indicates that while the company is making some progress on a quarterly basis, it still faces hurdles when compared to its performance a year ago.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 7.21, marking a decrease of 16.36% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall downward trend in the company's profitability for the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Marathon Nextgen Realty has delivered a -1.31% return in the last week, but has shown strong performance over a longer period. The stock has provided a 50.52% return in the last 6 months and a 35.83% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, signaling investor confidence despite the quarterly downturn.

Currently, Marathon Nextgen Realty holds a market cap of 2901.2 Crore. The stock's 52-week high is 647.4, and its 52-week low is 337.7, showcasing a considerable range of volatility over the past year.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue162.21155.42+4.37%209.76-22.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.084.05+0.75%3.75+9.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.750.67+11.8%0.76-0.95%
Total Operating Expense110.03108.94+1.01%149.42-26.36%
Operating Income52.1846.48+12.25%60.34-13.52%
Net Income Before Taxes44.0843.66+0.95%45.09-2.24%
Net Income36.9539.82-7.22%42.25-12.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.217.77-7.21%8.62-16.36%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹36.95Cr
₹162.21Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMarathon Nextgen Realty Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.54% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue