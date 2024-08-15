Marathon Nextgen Realty Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.54% YOY

Marathon Nextgen Realty Q1 Results Live : Marathon Nextgen Realty declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue saw a significant decrease of 22.67% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit also took a hit, falling by 12.54% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the revenue grew modestly by 4.37%, though the profit further declined by 7.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen as well. They increased by 0.75% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial rise of 9.05% YoY. This uptick in expenses has likely contributed to the overall decline in profit margins for the quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite these challenges, Marathon Nextgen Realty reported an increase in operating income by 12.25% QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income decreased by 13.52%. This mixed performance indicates that while the company is making some progress on a quarterly basis, it still faces hurdles when compared to its performance a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹7.21, marking a decrease of 16.36% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall downward trend in the company's profitability for the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Marathon Nextgen Realty has delivered a -1.31% return in the last week, but has shown strong performance over a longer period. The stock has provided a 50.52% return in the last 6 months and a 35.83% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, signaling investor confidence despite the quarterly downturn.

Currently, Marathon Nextgen Realty holds a market cap of ₹2901.2 Crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹647.4, and its 52-week low is ₹337.7, showcasing a considerable range of volatility over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marathon Nextgen Realty Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 162.21 155.42 +4.37% 209.76 -22.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.08 4.05 +0.75% 3.75 +9.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.75 0.67 +11.8% 0.76 -0.95% Total Operating Expense 110.03 108.94 +1.01% 149.42 -26.36% Operating Income 52.18 46.48 +12.25% 60.34 -13.52% Net Income Before Taxes 44.08 43.66 +0.95% 45.09 -2.24% Net Income 36.95 39.82 -7.22% 42.25 -12.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.21 7.77 -7.21% 8.62 -16.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹36.95Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹162.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar