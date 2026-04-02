Marico forecasts double-digit growth in Q4 operating profit, shares rise 2.5%

Consumer goods giant Marico on Thursday announced that it anticipates double-digit year-on-year growth in operating profit for the fourth quarter, bolstered by steady consumer interest. The manufacturer of Parachute hair products and Saffola oils noted a progressive recovery in consumption across its portfolio, ending several quarters of sluggish urban demand following GST reductions last September.

"We remain hopeful of a gradual improvement in consumption trends in the quarters ahead, while the macroeconomic impact of the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East is a key monitorable," Marico said in a statement.

Following the announcement, Marico's share price increased by 2.5%.

"We remain confident of delivering healthy volume-led revenue growth in FY27", the company said.

Also Read | Dabur to acquire minority stake in luxury skincare D2C RAS Beauty

For the quarter ending 31 March, the firm projects consolidated revenue growth in the low twenties, with an expected sequential rise in gross margins due to falling prices for copra, a primary raw material.

Saffola and Parachute, which contribute approximately 50% of Marico's domestic revenue, are forecasted to see high single-digit and low single-digit growth, respectively.

Furthermore, the company anticipates that volume growth for Parachute hair oil will accelerate throughout fiscal year 2027.

"Each market contributed positively, apart from the Gulf region, which was impacted by ongoing geopolitical headwinds in March," the company said. The consumer goods maker operates in various countries internationally, including South Africa and Bangladesh, besides the domestic market.

The underlying volume growth for Marico's Indian operations remained in the high single digits, showing a minor uptick compared to the previous quarter.

During the same period last year, the company recorded a 20% increase in consolidated revenue, reaching ₹27.30 billion.

Marico to acquire 60% stake in Cosmix In February, Marico announced its plan to purchase a 60% majority stake in Cosmix Wellness, valuing the entity at an equity price of ₹375 crore. According to a company statement, Marico has already executed the definitive agreements required to acquire this stake in the digital-first wellness brand.

This move follows a previous acquisition by the Mariwala family-led firm, where it bought the premium snacking label 4700 BC from the top multiplex chain PVR INOX for an all-cash sum of ₹226.8 crore. With its digital-native portfolio having already surpassed the ₹1,000 crore Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) threshold, Marico anticipates that the food and premium personal care segments will eventually account for 25% of its total domestic revenue.

Cosmix specializes in plant-based and fermented yeast protein powders, alongside functional superfood mixes, and has recently expanded into functional foods such as protein bars and pancake mixes. The brand, celebrated for its vegan and gut-health-focused products, generated a turnover of ₹50.9 crore in FY25 and has since reached a ₹100 crore ARR.