Marico Ltd reports 13% YoY rise in Q3 profit

NEW DELHI: Marico Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13% year-on-year rise in its December quarter profit even as it witnessed inflationary trends in key raw materials. The company's earnings were ahead of analysts' estimates, largely led by growth across much of its portfolio.

The maker of Parachute coconut oil and Saffola edible oil reported a net profit of Rs307 crore for the three-month period ended 31 December, up from Rs272 crore reported in the year-ago period.

India volumes grew 15% during the quarter, while consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.3% to touch Rs2,122 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg survey of 19 analysts had pegged Marico’s consolidated revenue at Rs2,031 crore for the quarter, with profit seen at Rs303.3 crore.

Pricing pressures during the quarter prompted the company to undertake selective price hikes in its key Parachute brand and also temper consumer offers in response to rising trend in copra rates.

Marico reported strong demand across 95% of its portfolio in India, indicating improving consumer sentiment.

“In the India business, the company witnessed robust demand trends across more than 95% of its portfolio amidst steadily improving consumer confidence and a declining covid-19 graph. Traditional trade led the growth as the company took concerted efforts to drive excellence in execution. The company also continued to operate at reduced distributor inventory levels. Among the alternate channels, e-commerce witnessed augmented growth and modern trade also recovered sequentially to end flattish on a year-on-year basis," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Operating margin in India during the quarter was lower year-on-year at 21.6% due to residual impact of rising raw material cost, the company said.

“The company increased effective consumer pricing in select portfolios to counter the input cost-push to a certain extent, in addition to rationalizing advertising spends in non-core portfolios and driving a host of cost saving initiatives," it said.

The company’s international business reported an 8% constant currency growth during the quarter.

Parachute coconut oil—accounting for 38% of Marico’s domestic turnover—reported an 8% volume growth during the quarter.

Saffola edible oils posted 17% year-on-year volume growth, but slightly lower sequentially. "Increased household penetration and relevance of healthy cooking continued to lend impetus to the franchise. 65% of the growth was attributable to increase in overall penetration," it said.

Marico’s foods portfolio has continued to benefit from in-home consumption of packaged foods. For the December quarter the foods portfolio, comprising honey and oats, reported a value growth of 74% year-on-year.

More discretionary categories such as premium personal care, hair nourishment and male grooming reported a 4% volume decline year-on-year, despite a sequential revival in demand during the quarter.

“With the core franchises exhibiting strength and new bets in foods also trending well, we expect the domestic business to deliver much ahead of medium-term aspirations over the next few quarters," said Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico Ltd.

Gupta said despite a challenging input cost backdrop, the company pulled in a resilient margin performance on the back of focused spends and aggressive cost control. “Over the medium term, the company aims to grow the core and build sizeable new franchises through premiumisation, foods and digital brands."

