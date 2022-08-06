Marico net profit up 3.2% in June quarter1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 05:43 PM IST
Marico said it will aim to maintain operating margin above the threshold of 19% over the medium term
New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods maker Marico Ltd., on Saturday reported a 3.2% rise in June quarter profit to ₹377 crore. The maker of Parachute logged a revenue from operations of ₹2,558 crore, up 1.3%.