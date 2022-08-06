Marico net profit up 3.2% in June quarter

Domestic volumes declined by 6% year-on-year, dragged by a double-digit decline in Saffola Oils. Gross margin expanded 401 bps year-on-year, attributable mainly to benign copra prices and favorable mix impact. A&P spends grew 14% on a year-on-year basis, as the company maintained investments towards strategic brand building of core and new franchises. EBITDA margin stood at 20.6%, up 159 bps year-on-year. EBITDA was up 10% year-on-year.