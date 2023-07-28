Marico Q1 Results: Consolidated PAT up 15% to 436 crore

The company in its near term outlook stated that while the performance of the domestic business in Q1 was marred by one-offs, it expect to resume an improving trajectory in volume growth in the near-term, given the sustained healthy trends in offtakes, market share and penetration across our key franchises. Rural recovery has been slower than expected, but factors such as moderating inflation, near-normal monsoons, MSP hikes and higher government spending keep us cautiously optimistic of more positivity in rural sentiment and a gradual recovery in volume growth for the sector in the coming quarters. We expect revenue growth to move into positive territory in H2, as pricing deflation in the domestic portfolio has bottomed out and will now taper off through the rest of the year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}