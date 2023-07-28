Marico Q1 Results: Consolidated PAT up 15% to 436 crore

Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Friday reported 15per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹436 crore for the first quarter ended June 30,2024.
The FMCG major said that gross margin expanded ahead of internal expectations, by 494 bps YoY and 257 bps sequentially, owing to incrementally softer input costs. A&P spends were up 7% YoY, as the Company maintained investments towards strategic brand building of core and new businesses. EBITDA margin was at 23.2%, up 253 bps YoY. EBITDA grew 9% and recurring PAT was up 12% on YoY basis. Reported PAT was up 15% YoY, due to a one-time gain (amounting to ~INR 14 cr. pre-tax) from the sale of fixed assets, classified under ‘Other Income’.
During the quarter, the FMCG sector retained its positive sentiment from the preceding quarter, although clear green shoots in rural on a sequential basis, as anticipated, were not visible,Marico said in its earning statement
“Growth remained urban led, while rural consolidated on a lower base. From a category standpoint, Packaged Foods continued its good run, while Beauty and Personal Care largely mirrored the trajectory of rural growth. The progressive moderation in commodity and retail inflation continue to infuse optimism for a gradual recovery in volume growth, led by the rural sector," it further said.
However, it will be critical to monitor the spatial distribution of rainfall and impact of recent erratic weather patterns on the agricultural cycle, and consequently, rural incomes.
The company in its near term outlook stated that while the performance of the domestic business in Q1 was marred by one-offs, it expect to resume an improving trajectory in volume growth in the near-term, given the sustained healthy trends in offtakes, market share and penetration across our key franchises. Rural recovery has been slower than expected, but factors such as moderating inflation, near-normal monsoons, MSP hikes and higher government spending keep us cautiously optimistic of more positivity in rural sentiment and a gradual recovery in volume growth for the sector in the coming quarters. We expect revenue growth to move into positive territory in H2, as pricing deflation in the domestic portfolio has bottomed out and will now taper off through the rest of the year.
The International business has been on a robust growth trajectory, despite macroeconomic headwinds in some of the geographies. We expect to maintain the double-digit growth momentum in FY24.
On a consolidated basis, gross margin is expected to expand by 250-300 bps, in view of input cost tailwinds, institutionalized cost management initiatives and a more favorable portfolio mix. While we will continue brandbuilding investments towards strengthening the equity of the core and new franchises, operating margin should improve by more than 150 bps to 20%+ levels in FY24.
