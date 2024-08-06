Marico Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.67% YOY

Marico Q1 Results Live : Marico declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.7% & the profit increased by 8.67% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.02% and the profit increased by 45.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.52% q-o-q & increased by 12.72% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 45.89% q-o-q & increased by 8.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.59 for Q1 which increased by 8.79% Y-o-Y.
Marico has delivered -1.6% return in the last 1 week, 28.47% return in the last 6 months, and 22.54% YTD return.
Currently, Marico has a market cap of ₹87018.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹691 & ₹486.3 respectively.
As of 06 Aug, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating, and 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Marico Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2643
|2278
|+16.02%
|2477
|+6.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|443
|412
|+7.52%
|393
|+12.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41
|41
|-0%
|36
|+13.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|2058
|1877
|+9.64%
|1939
|+6.14%
|Operating Income
|585
|401
|+45.89%
|538
|+8.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|605
|399
|+51.63%
|567
|+6.7%
|Net Income
|464
|318
|+45.91%
|427
|+8.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.59
|2.45
|+46.53%
|3.3
|+8.79%
