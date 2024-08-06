Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Marico Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.67% YOY

Marico Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.67% YOY

Livemint

Marico Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.7% YoY & profit increased by 8.67% YoY

Marico Q1 Results Live

Marico Q1 Results Live : Marico declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.7% & the profit increased by 8.67% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.02% and the profit increased by 45.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.52% q-o-q & increased by 12.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 45.89% q-o-q & increased by 8.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.59 for Q1 which increased by 8.79% Y-o-Y.

Marico has delivered -1.6% return in the last 1 week, 28.47% return in the last 6 months, and 22.54% YTD return.

Currently, Marico has a market cap of 87018.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 691 & 486.3 respectively.

As of 06 Aug, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating, and 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Marico Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26432278+16.02%2477+6.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total443412+7.52%393+12.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization4141-0%36+13.89%
Total Operating Expense20581877+9.64%1939+6.14%
Operating Income585401+45.89%538+8.74%
Net Income Before Taxes605399+51.63%567+6.7%
Net Income464318+45.91%427+8.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.592.45+46.53%3.3+8.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹464Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2643Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

