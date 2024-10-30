Marico Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.83% YoY

Marico Q2 Results Live : Marico declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant year-on-year growth in profit and revenue. The company's topline surged by 7.59%, while profit saw an impressive rise of 19.83% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a modest growth of 0.79%, while profit saw a decline of 8.84%. This indicates that despite strong year-on-year results, the company faced some challenges in the short-term outlook.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen significantly, increasing by 13.54% quarter-on-quarter and 10.55% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 17.78% compared to the previous quarter, although it showed a modest year-on-year increase of 5.02%. This mixed performance reflects the complexities in the current market environment.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.26, marking a 19.41% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders despite the other challenges faced.

In terms of market performance, Marico has delivered a -4.24% return over the last week, but has fared better with a 21.46% return over the past six months and a 14.7% year-to-date return. This suggests a recovery trajectory over a longer time frame.

Currently, Marico holds a market capitalization of ₹81,458.74 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹719.85 and a low of ₹486.3. The stock's volatility in this range is something for investors to keep an eye on.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering Marico, sentiments are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as Sell, 7 as Hold, 13 as Buy, and 12 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at Buy, indicating overall optimism about the company's future performance.

Marico Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2664 2643 +0.79% 2476 +7.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 503 443 +13.54% 455 +10.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 41 41 -0% 39 +5.13% Total Operating Expense 2183 2058 +6.07% 2018 +8.18% Operating Income 481 585 -17.78% 458 +5.02% Net Income Before Taxes 552 605 -8.76% 476 +15.97% Net Income 423 464 -8.84% 353 +19.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.26 3.59 -9.19% 2.73 +19.41%