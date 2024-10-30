Marico Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.83% YoY

Marico Q2 Results Live : Marico declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant year-on-year growth in profit and revenue. The company's topline surged by 7.59%, while profit saw an impressive rise of 19.83% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a modest growth of 0.79%, while profit saw a decline of 8.84%. This indicates that despite strong year-on-year results, the company faced some challenges in the short-term outlook.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen significantly, increasing by 13.54% quarter-on-quarter and 10.55% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 17.78% compared to the previous quarter, although it showed a modest year-on-year increase of 5.02%. This mixed performance reflects the complexities in the current market environment.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.26, marking a 19.41% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders despite the other challenges faced.
In terms of market performance, Marico has delivered a -4.24% return over the last week, but has fared better with a 21.46% return over the past six months and a 14.7% year-to-date return. This suggests a recovery trajectory over a longer time frame.
Currently, Marico holds a market capitalization of ₹81,458.74 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹719.85 and a low of ₹486.3. The stock's volatility in this range is something for investors to keep an eye on.
As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering Marico, sentiments are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as Sell, 7 as Hold, 13 as Buy, and 12 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at Buy, indicating overall optimism about the company's future performance.
Marico Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2664
|2643
|+0.79%
|2476
|+7.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|503
|443
|+13.54%
|455
|+10.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41
|41
|-0%
|39
|+5.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|2183
|2058
|+6.07%
|2018
|+8.18%
|Operating Income
|481
|585
|-17.78%
|458
|+5.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|552
|605
|-8.76%
|476
|+15.97%
|Net Income
|423
|464
|-8.84%
|353
|+19.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.26
|3.59
|-9.19%
|2.73
|+19.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹423Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2664Cr
