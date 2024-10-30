Hello User
Marico Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.83% YoY

Marico Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.83% YoY

Livemint

Marico Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.59% YoY & profit increased by 19.83% YoY.

Marico Q2 Results Live

Marico Q2 Results Live : Marico declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant year-on-year growth in profit and revenue. The company's topline surged by 7.59%, while profit saw an impressive rise of 19.83% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a modest growth of 0.79%, while profit saw a decline of 8.84%. This indicates that despite strong year-on-year results, the company faced some challenges in the short-term outlook.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen significantly, increasing by 13.54% quarter-on-quarter and 10.55% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 17.78% compared to the previous quarter, although it showed a modest year-on-year increase of 5.02%. This mixed performance reflects the complexities in the current market environment.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.26, marking a 19.41% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders despite the other challenges faced.

In terms of market performance, Marico has delivered a -4.24% return over the last week, but has fared better with a 21.46% return over the past six months and a 14.7% year-to-date return. This suggests a recovery trajectory over a longer time frame.

Currently, Marico holds a market capitalization of 81,458.74 Crores, with a 52-week high of 719.85 and a low of 486.3. The stock's volatility in this range is something for investors to keep an eye on.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering Marico, sentiments are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as Sell, 7 as Hold, 13 as Buy, and 12 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at Buy, indicating overall optimism about the company's future performance.

Marico Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26642643+0.79%2476+7.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total503443+13.54%455+10.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization4141-0%39+5.13%
Total Operating Expense21832058+6.07%2018+8.18%
Operating Income481585-17.78%458+5.02%
Net Income Before Taxes552605-8.76%476+15.97%
Net Income423464-8.84%353+19.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.263.59-9.19%2.73+19.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹423Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2664Cr

