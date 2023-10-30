Marico Q2 results: Net profit up 17% at ₹360 crore, revenue dips marginally
Marico Q2 results: The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹2,476 crore, 0.8 percent lower as against ₹2,496 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Marico Ltd on October 30 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹360 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), marking a growth of 17.3 percent as compared to ₹307 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message