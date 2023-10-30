comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 30 2023 15:59:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.15 -0.63%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 628.25 -1.94%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.85 -0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,484.9 1.04%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,311.35 2.04%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Marico Q2 results: Net profit up 17% at 360 crore, revenue dips marginally
Back Back

Marico Q2 results: Net profit up 17% at ₹360 crore, revenue dips marginally

 Livemint

Marico Q2 results: The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹2,476 crore, 0.8 percent lower as against ₹2,496 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Marico recorded an EBITDA of ₹497 crore in Q2FY24, higher by 14.8% on-year (Photo: Mint)Premium
Marico recorded an EBITDA of 497 crore in Q2FY24, higher by 14.8% on-year (Photo: Mint)

Marico Ltd on October 30 reported a consolidated net profit of 360 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), marking a growth of 17.3 percent as compared to 307 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, however, the net profit dropped by 17.5 percent from 436 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter.

The consumer goods company's revenue from operations dipped marginally as it came in at 2,476 crore. This was 0.8 percent lower from 2,496 crore recorded in the second quarter of the last fiscal. 

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue from operations was flat, as it stood at 2,477 crore in the April-June period.

Marico's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 497 crore in Q2FY24, higher by 14.8 percent from 433 crore in Q2FY23. 

The Parachute hair oil-maker's margin widened by 280 basis points to 20.1 percent in the September 2023 quarter, as compared to 17.3 percent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Marico also informed the stock exchanges that its board has declared an interim dividend for FY24 of “ 3 per equity share of Re 1 each". The record date for the dividend payout is November 7, the company said, adding that payment will be made by November 29.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 04:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App