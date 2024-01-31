Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Marico Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.77% YoY

Marico Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.77% YoY

Livemint

Marico Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 1.94% YoY & Profit Increased by 16.77% YoY

Marico Q3 FY24 Results Live

Marico declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.94% & the profit increased by 16.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.18% and the profit increased by 8.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.4% q-o-q & increased by 0.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.84% q-o-q & increased by 12.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.96 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17% Y-o-Y.

Marico has delivered -2.57% return in the last 1 week, -7.84% return in the last 6 months, and -5.82% YTD return.

Currently, Marico has a market cap of 66786.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 595 & 462.7 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Marico Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue24222476-2.18%2470-1.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total435455-4.4%434+0.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization4239+7.69%39+7.69%
Total Operating Expense19512018-3.32%2053-4.97%
Operating Income471458+2.84%417+12.95%
Net Income Before Taxes495476+3.99%443+11.74%
Net Income383353+8.5%328+16.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.962.73+8.42%2.53+17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹383Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2422Cr

