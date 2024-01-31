Marico Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.77% YoY

Marico declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.94% & the profit increased by 16.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.18% and the profit increased by 8.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.4% q-o-q & increased by 0.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.84% q-o-q & increased by 12.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.96 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17% Y-o-Y.
Marico has delivered -2.57% return in the last 1 week, -7.84% return in the last 6 months, and -5.82% YTD return.
Currently, Marico has a market cap of ₹66786.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹595 & ₹462.7 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Marico Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2422
|2476
|-2.18%
|2470
|-1.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|435
|455
|-4.4%
|434
|+0.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|42
|39
|+7.69%
|39
|+7.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|1951
|2018
|-3.32%
|2053
|-4.97%
|Operating Income
|471
|458
|+2.84%
|417
|+12.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|495
|476
|+3.99%
|443
|+11.74%
|Net Income
|383
|353
|+8.5%
|328
|+16.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.96
|2.73
|+8.42%
|2.53
|+17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹383Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2422Cr
