Marico Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.77% YoY

Marico declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.94% & the profit increased by 16.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.18% and the profit increased by 8.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.4% q-o-q & increased by 0.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.84% q-o-q & increased by 12.95% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.96 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17% Y-o-Y.

Marico has delivered -2.57% return in the last 1 week, -7.84% return in the last 6 months, and -5.82% YTD return.

Currently, Marico has a market cap of ₹66786.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹595 & ₹462.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Marico Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2422 2476 -2.18% 2470 -1.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 435 455 -4.4% 434 +0.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 42 39 +7.69% 39 +7.69% Total Operating Expense 1951 2018 -3.32% 2053 -4.97% Operating Income 471 458 +2.84% 417 +12.95% Net Income Before Taxes 495 476 +3.99% 443 +11.74% Net Income 383 353 +8.5% 328 +16.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.96 2.73 +8.42% 2.53 +17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹383Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2422Cr

