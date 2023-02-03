Home / Companies / Company Results /  Marico Q3 net profit rises by 5% to 333 cr, revenue up by 2.6%
FMCG major Marico on Friday reported a 5 per cent rise in its net profit to 333 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of 317 in the year ago period.

The revenue from operations rose by 2.6 per cent to 2,470 as against 2,407 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The EBITDA came in at 456 crore as against 431 crore in the year ago period.

