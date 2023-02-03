Marico Q3 net profit rises by 5% to ₹333 cr, revenue up by 2.6%
The revenue from operations rose by 2.6 per cent to ₹2,470 as against ₹2,407 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
FMCG major Marico on Friday reported a 5 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹333 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of ₹317 in the year ago period.
