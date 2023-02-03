Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Marico Q3 net profit rises by 5% to 333 cr, revenue up by 2.6%

Marico Q3 net profit rises by 5% to 333 cr, revenue up by 2.6%

1 min read . 04:09 PM IST Livemint
Total income during the reported quarter stood at ₹2,050.8 crore. It was ₹1,714.53 crore in the June quarter of 2017-18, Marico said. Photo: Mint

FMCG major Marico on Friday reported a 5 per cent rise in its net profit to 333 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of 317 in the year ago period.

FMCG major Marico on Friday reported a 5 per cent rise in its net profit to 333 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of 317 in the year ago period.

The EBITDA came in at 456 crore as against 431 crore in the year ago period.

