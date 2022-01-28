OPEN APP
Marico Q3 result: Profit up 1.6%; declares interim dividend of 6.25 apiece
FMCG major Marico has reported October-December quarter profit of 317 crore vs 312 crore net profit during the same period last year. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at 2,407 crore, a growth of over 13 per cent on year-on-year basis, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Marico's Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 6.25 per equity share of Re 1 each at its meeting held on January 28, 2022.

The company said the interim dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on February 7, 2022, being the record date for this purpose.

EBITDA for Q3 FY22 stood at 431 crore, recording 1.4 per cent rise on YoY basis, while margin rose to 17.9 per cent. The company's total expenses for the said quarter stood at 2,022 crore, compared to 6,146 crore during the same quarter last year.

