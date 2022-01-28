Marico Q3 result: Profit up 1.6%; declares interim dividend of 6.25 apiece

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

FMCG major Marico has reported October-December quarter profit of ₹317 crore vs ₹312 crore net profit during the same period last year. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,407 crore, a growth of over 13 per cent on year-on-year basis, the company said in a stock exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FMCG major Marico has reported October-December quarter profit of ₹317 crore vs ₹312 crore net profit during the same period last year. The company's revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,407 crore, a growth of over 13 per cent on year-on-year basis, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Marico's Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per equity share of Re 1 each at its meeting held on January 28, 2022. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Marico's Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per equity share of Re 1 each at its meeting held on January 28, 2022. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

EBITDA for Q3 FY22 stood at ₹431 crore, recording 1.4 per cent rise on YoY basis, while margin rose to 17.9 per cent. The company's total expenses for the said quarter stood at ₹2,022 crore, compared to ₹6,146 crore during the same quarter last year.