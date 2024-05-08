Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Marico Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.3% YOY

Marico Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.3% YOY

Livemint

Marico Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.7% YoY & profit increased by 5.3% YoY

Marico Q4 Results Live

Marico Q4 Results Live : Marico declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.7% & the profit increased by 5.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.95% and the profit decreased by 16.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.29% q-o-q & increased by 113.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.86% q-o-q & increased by 14.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.45 for Q4 which increased by 4.73% Y-o-Y.

Marico has delivered 2.4% return in the last 1 week, -0.69% return in last 6 months and -3.32% YTD return.

Currently the Marico has a market cap of 68626.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of 595 & 486.3 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024 out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 13 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Marico Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22782422-5.95%2240+1.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total412435-5.29%193+113.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization4142-2.38%43-4.65%
Total Operating Expense18771951-3.79%1890-0.69%
Operating Income401471-14.86%350+14.57%
Net Income Before Taxes399495-19.39%401-0.5%
Net Income318383-16.97%302+5.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.452.96-17.23%2.34+4.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹318Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2278Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.