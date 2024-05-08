Marico Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.3% YOY

Marico Q4 Results Live : Marico declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.7% & the profit increased by 5.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.95% and the profit decreased by 16.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.29% q-o-q & increased by 113.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.86% q-o-q & increased by 14.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.45 for Q4 which increased by 4.73% Y-o-Y.

Marico has delivered 2.4% return in the last 1 week, -0.69% return in last 6 months and -3.32% YTD return.

Currently the Marico has a market cap of ₹68626.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹595 & ₹486.3 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024 out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 13 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Marico Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2278 2422 -5.95% 2240 +1.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 412 435 -5.29% 193 +113.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 41 42 -2.38% 43 -4.65% Total Operating Expense 1877 1951 -3.79% 1890 -0.69% Operating Income 401 471 -14.86% 350 +14.57% Net Income Before Taxes 399 495 -19.39% 401 -0.5% Net Income 318 383 -16.97% 302 +5.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.45 2.96 -17.23% 2.34 +4.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹318Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2278Cr

