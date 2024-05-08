Marico Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.3% YOY

Marico Q4 Results Live : Marico declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.7% & the profit increased by 5.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.95% and the profit decreased by 16.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.29% q-o-q & increased by 113.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 14.86% q-o-q & increased by 14.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.45 for Q4 which increased by 4.73% Y-o-Y.
Marico has delivered 2.4% return in the last 1 week, -0.69% return in last 6 months and -3.32% YTD return.
Currently the Marico has a market cap of ₹68626.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹595 & ₹486.3 respectively.
As of 08 May, 2024 out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 13 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Marico Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2278
|2422
|-5.95%
|2240
|+1.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|412
|435
|-5.29%
|193
|+113.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41
|42
|-2.38%
|43
|-4.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|1877
|1951
|-3.79%
|1890
|-0.69%
|Operating Income
|401
|471
|-14.86%
|350
|+14.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|399
|495
|-19.39%
|401
|-0.5%
|Net Income
|318
|383
|-16.97%
|302
|+5.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.45
|2.96
|-17.23%
|2.34
|+4.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹318Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2278Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!