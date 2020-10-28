Marico reports 8% jump in September quarter profit

NEW DELHI : Marico Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹273 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2020, up 7.9% from ₹253 crore in the year ago period. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 8.75% year-on-year to ₹1,989 crore, the maker of Saffola cooking oil and Parachute hair oil informed the exchanges.

On a like-to-like basis, PAT grew 15% during the quarter. Reported PAT was up 7% after accounting for a one-time exceptional expense i.e. a post-tax impact of ₹21 crores.​​

The company’s cooking oil and packaged foods portfolio registered strong double-digit growth during the quarter benefiting from sustained in-home consumption of foods.

Domestic volumes grew 11% and the company reported 7% constant currency growth in its international business.

“With improving consumer sentiment and supply chain operations at near pre-COVID levels, majority of the company’s portfolio came back to healthy growth on a year-on- year basis," the company said in its statement to the press.

During the quarter, the company witnessed inflationary trends, “however the impact was contained through aggressive cost saving initiatives thereby enabling an improvement of EBITDA margins to 19.6%". Reported profit was up 7% after accounting for a one-time exceptional item.

“After a significantly challenging April, the business has reached near-normal levels and expects to deliver growth in the rest of the year. Market share gains in more than 90% of the portfolio has also been reassuring," said Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO at the company said. It India business optimized brand building spends in non-core portfolios and drove a variety of cost saving initiatives to help tide over input cost headwinds.

Gupta said the company will continue to invest in its core portfolio as well as adapt to evolving consumer needs in the areas of health, immunity and hygiene.

Interestingly, its brand of Parachute (rigid) hair oils along with value-added hair oil portfolio comprising of brand Nihar grew after reporting a dip in first quarter volumes as supplies improved and consumers returned to spending on personal care categories.

“The company’s value-added hair oils category has returned to growth trajectory after a lockdown-affected Q1. The portfolio posted a resilient 4% volume growth, “the company said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Parachute rigids posted a 10% volume growth backed by strong brand equity and accelerated loose to branded conversions.

The foods portfolio comprising of Saffola oats grew 55% in value terms with the base business of oats franchise growing by 45% year-on-year. “The brand continues to attract new consumers and drive higher retention as about 60% of the growth came from increased household penetration," the company said.

Saffola’s edible oils portfolio grew 20% in volume terms, building significantly on increased penetration and strong brand values, coupled with increased relevance of healthy cooking.

However, Marico’s premium personal care brands reported sharp decline given the significant fall in discretionary category sales.

Over the last few months, Marico launched several new products in line with increased demand for health and hygiene brands. It launched the Mediker hand sanitizer and Veggie Clean in April. “Marico will continue to invest for growth in these franchises," the company said in its statement.

In the current quarter, the hygiene portfolio contributed to more than 1.5% of the domestic business. Sales via e-commerce are now 8% of the company's business.

