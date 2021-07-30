Marico Ltd on Friday reported a 6% decline in net profit from a year earlier in the June quarter (Q1FY22) at ₹365 crore, hit by inflationary pressures over the last two quarters. The profit figure, however, beat street estimates.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the three months ended 30 June rose 31% to ₹2,525 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. A total of 15 analysts had estimated Marico’s net profit at ₹362.6 crore on consolidated revenue of ₹2,501.30 crore.

Domestic sales volumes grew 21% in the June quarter, albeit on a soft base of the year-earlier period when volumes had fallen 14%. The company said input costs remained high in the last two quarters and pricing actions partially alleviated inflationary pressure, impacting gross margins.

“Gross margin was down 759 bps year-on-year (y-o-y) given the stark contrast in the cost of inputs consumed in the two quarters, as pricing interventions in the core portfolios’ could only partially alleviate the inflationary pressure, the company said. However, operating leverage benefits reduced the drop in EBITDA margin to 522 bps y-o-y, which stood at 19.0% in Q1FY22," the company said. Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization expanded 3% to ₹481 crore. Analysts were disappointed with the weak gross margins for the second consecutive quarter.

“Marico sales were marginally ahead of our expectations but Ebitda was well below our estimates. Gross margins were a disappointment versus expectations—this is second consecutive quarter where both gross and Ebitda margins have disappointed versus expectations," said Abneesh Roy, executive director, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities.

The 31% sales growth total was aided by price hikes as well as volume growth and a soft base, he said. Prices of copra, a key raw material for coconut oil, fell 13% sequentially in Q1FY22. However, covid-led disruptions and major weather anomalies in key growing regions led to sustained inflation in global vegetable oil prices, increasing input costs.

Marcio expects commodity prices to stay volatile in the short term. The Saffola franchise comprising refined edible oils and foods recorded a 24% volume growth and 60% growth in value terms. Saffola edible oils delivered low double-digit volume growth during the quarter.

Meanwhile, Saffola foods more than doubled in value terms. In-home consumption of foods helped Marico’s branded oats business post a 59% value growth in Q1FY22. Despite mobility curbs, sales volume of Marico’s core Parachute hair oil grew 12% in Q1FY22. The Beardo franchise is on course to exit the year at a run rate of ₹100 crore, the company said.

