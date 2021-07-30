Marico’s June qtr profit falls 6% to 365 crore

“Gross margin was down 759 bps year-on-year (y-o-y) given the stark contrast in the cost of inputs consumed in the two quarters, as pricing interventions in the core portfolios’ could only partially alleviate the inflationary pressure, the company said. However, operating leverage benefits reduced the drop in EBITDA margin to 522 bps y-o-y, which stood at 19.0% in Q1FY22," the company said. Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization expanded 3% to ₹481 crore. Analysts were disappointed with the weak gross margins for the second consecutive quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}