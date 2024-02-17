Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Marine Electricals (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.83% YoY

Marine Electricals (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.83% YoY

Livemint

Marine Electricals (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.65% YoY & profit decreased by 31.83% YoY

Marine Electricals (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live

Marine Electricals (India) declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.65% & the profit decreased by 31.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.79% and the profit increased by 6.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 32.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.84% q-o-q & decreased by 24.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.38 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 33.33% Y-o-Y.

Marine Electricals (India) has delivered -12.5% return in the last 1 week, 46.85% return in the last 6 months, and -2.51% YTD return.

Currently, Marine Electricals (India) has a market cap of 1293.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 122.9 & 32.5 respectively.

Marine Electricals (India) Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue146.65137.32+6.79%126.8+15.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.6510.99+6%8.8+32.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.552.38+7.29%2+27.74%
Total Operating Expense137.68129.59+6.25%114.87+19.86%
Operating Income8.967.74+15.84%11.93-24.87%
Net Income Before Taxes6.936.81+1.83%9.53-27.27%
Net Income4.984.68+6.35%7.3-31.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.380.36+5.56%0.57-33.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.98Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹146.65Cr

