Marine Electricals (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.83% YoY

Marine Electricals (India) declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.65% & the profit decreased by 31.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.79% and the profit increased by 6.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 32.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 15.84% q-o-q & decreased by 24.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.38 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 33.33% Y-o-Y.
Marine Electricals (India) has delivered -12.5% return in the last 1 week, 46.85% return in the last 6 months, and -2.51% YTD return.
Currently, Marine Electricals (India) has a market cap of ₹1293.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹122.9 & ₹32.5 respectively.
Marine Electricals (India) Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|146.65
|137.32
|+6.79%
|126.8
|+15.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.65
|10.99
|+6%
|8.8
|+32.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.55
|2.38
|+7.29%
|2
|+27.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|137.68
|129.59
|+6.25%
|114.87
|+19.86%
|Operating Income
|8.96
|7.74
|+15.84%
|11.93
|-24.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.93
|6.81
|+1.83%
|9.53
|-27.27%
|Net Income
|4.98
|4.68
|+6.35%
|7.3
|-31.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.38
|0.36
|+5.56%
|0.57
|-33.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹146.65Cr
