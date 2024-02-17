Marine Electricals (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.83% YoY

Marine Electricals (India) declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.65% & the profit decreased by 31.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.79% and the profit increased by 6.35%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 32.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.84% q-o-q & decreased by 24.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.38 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 33.33% Y-o-Y.

Marine Electricals (India) has delivered -12.5% return in the last 1 week, 46.85% return in the last 6 months, and -2.51% YTD return.

Currently, Marine Electricals (India) has a market cap of ₹1293.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹122.9 & ₹32.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marine Electricals (India) Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 146.65 137.32 +6.79% 126.8 +15.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.65 10.99 +6% 8.8 +32.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.55 2.38 +7.29% 2 +27.74% Total Operating Expense 137.68 129.59 +6.25% 114.87 +19.86% Operating Income 8.96 7.74 +15.84% 11.93 -24.87% Net Income Before Taxes 6.93 6.81 +1.83% 9.53 -27.27% Net Income 4.98 4.68 +6.35% 7.3 -31.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.38 0.36 +5.56% 0.57 -33.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹146.65Cr

