OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Market rally helps ICICI Lombard Q3 net grow 6.6% to 314 crore
The company posted a net profit of ₹294.11 crore in the year-ago period
The company posted a net profit of 294.11 crore in the year-ago period

Market rally helps ICICI Lombard Q3 net grow 6.6% to 314 crore

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 10:47 PM IST PTI

  • Gross direct premium income grew 9.2 per cent to 4,034 crore from 3,693 crore, against the industry's 4.9 per cent growth
  • The combined ratio, one of the key profitability metrics, improved to 97.9 compared to 98.7

Non-life player ICICI Lombard on Tuesday reported a marginal 6.6 per cent growth in net income to 314 crore for the December quarter, boosted by the massive rally in the equity markets swelling its investment gains.

It had posted a net profit of 294.11 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

Gross direct premium income grew 9.2 per cent to 4,034 crore from 3,693 crore, against the industry's 4.9 per cent growth.

The combined ratio, one of the key profitability metrics, improved to 97.9 compared to 98.7, the company said.

The net income grew at a slower pace as it had to budget for the higher taxes upfront towards "expensing of acquisition cost relative to the growth of 9.2 per cent in gross direct premium income for the quarter, as the full benefit of earned premium will be realized over the policy period".

Excluding taxes, the profit grew by 7.3 per cent to 418 crore in the quarter over 390 crore a year ago.

Thanks to the rocking equity market, the company booked massive capital gains to the tune of 108 crore compared to 17 crore in the same period last fiscal. Had it not been for this, the net profit would have fallen sharply.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, ICICI Lombard was one of the few counters to close in the red, shedding over 1 per cent to 1,509.45 on the BSE on a day when the market has had the best rally since September last, with benchmark Sensex gaining over 1.72 per cent or 834 points.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout