Marks and Spencer India reports sharp decline in revenue in FY 2020-21

In the fiscal year 2019-20, the company had reported a total revenue of ₹402.27 crore. The company further, in its filings, accessed via business intelligence platform Tofler, reported a net profit of ₹30.4 crore during FY 20-21. This is a 17% decrease from the previous financial year at ₹36.53 crore. While the company lost out on revenue, it also said that its total expenses for the fiscal fell from ₹352.38 crore in FY19-20 to ₹50 crore in 2020-2021.