Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.27% YOY

Marksans Pharma declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 18.12% & the profit increased by 29.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.47% and the profit increased by 13.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.92% q-o-q & increased by 17.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.91% q-o-q & increased by 22.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.96 for Q1 which increased by 28.95% Y-o-Y.

Marksans Pharma has delivered 7.95% return in the last 1 week, 35.14% return in last 6 months and 33.04% YTD return.

Currently the Marksans Pharma has a market cap of ₹9712.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹217.47 & ₹97.45 respectively.

As of 15 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Marksans Pharma Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 590.62 560.01 +5.47% 500.03 +18.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.48 79.75 +0.92% 68.24 +17.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.44 21.05 -2.91% 13.66 +49.66% Total Operating Expense 482.62 471.43 +2.38% 411.73 +17.22% Operating Income 107.99 88.59 +21.91% 88.31 +22.29% Net Income Before Taxes 120.02 100.28 +19.69% 96.83 +23.95% Net Income 88.75 78.29 +13.36% 68.66 +29.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.96 1.73 +13.29% 1.52 +28.95%