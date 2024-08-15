Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.27% YOY

Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.12% YoY & profit increased by 29.27% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live
Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live

Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : Marksans Pharma declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 18.12% & the profit increased by 29.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.47% and the profit increased by 13.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.92% q-o-q & increased by 17.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.91% q-o-q & increased by 22.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.96 for Q1 which increased by 28.95% Y-o-Y.

Marksans Pharma has delivered 7.95% return in the last 1 week, 35.14% return in last 6 months and 33.04% YTD return.

Currently the Marksans Pharma has a market cap of 9712.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 217.47 & 97.45 respectively.

As of 15 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Marksans Pharma Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue590.62560.01+5.47%500.03+18.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.4879.75+0.92%68.24+17.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.4421.05-2.91%13.66+49.66%
Total Operating Expense482.62471.43+2.38%411.73+17.22%
Operating Income107.9988.59+21.91%88.31+22.29%
Net Income Before Taxes120.02100.28+19.69%96.83+23.95%
Net Income88.7578.29+13.36%68.66+29.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.961.73+13.29%1.52+28.95%
FAQs
₹88.75Cr
₹590.62Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
