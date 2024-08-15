Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.27% YOY

Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : Marksans Pharma declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 18.12% & the profit increased by 29.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.47% and the profit increased by 13.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.92% q-o-q & increased by 17.95% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was up by 21.91% q-o-q & increased by 22.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.96 for Q1 which increased by 28.95% Y-o-Y.
Marksans Pharma has delivered 7.95% return in the last 1 week, 35.14% return in last 6 months and 33.04% YTD return.
Currently the Marksans Pharma has a market cap of ₹9712.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹217.47 & ₹97.45 respectively.
As of 15 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Marksans Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|590.62
|560.01
|+5.47%
|500.03
|+18.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|80.48
|79.75
|+0.92%
|68.24
|+17.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.44
|21.05
|-2.91%
|13.66
|+49.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|482.62
|471.43
|+2.38%
|411.73
|+17.22%
|Operating Income
|107.99
|88.59
|+21.91%
|88.31
|+22.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|120.02
|100.28
|+19.69%
|96.83
|+23.95%
|Net Income
|88.75
|78.29
|+13.36%
|68.66
|+29.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.96
|1.73
|+13.29%
|1.52
|+28.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹88.75Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹590.62Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar