Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.27% YOY

Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.27% YOY

Livemint

Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.12% YoY & profit increased by 29.27% YoY

Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live

Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : Marksans Pharma Q1 Results Live : Marksans Pharma declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 18.12% & the profit increased by 29.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.47% and the profit increased by 13.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.92% q-o-q & increased by 17.95% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 21.91% q-o-q & increased by 22.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.96 for Q1 which increased by 28.95% Y-o-Y.

Marksans Pharma has delivered 7.95% return in the last 1 week, 35.14% return in last 6 months and 33.04% YTD return.

Currently the Marksans Pharma has a market cap of 9712.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 217.47 & 97.45 respectively.

As of 15 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Marksans Pharma Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue590.62560.01+5.47%500.03+18.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.4879.75+0.92%68.24+17.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.4421.05-2.91%13.66+49.66%
Total Operating Expense482.62471.43+2.38%411.73+17.22%
Operating Income107.9988.59+21.91%88.31+22.29%
Net Income Before Taxes120.02100.28+19.69%96.83+23.95%
Net Income88.7578.29+13.36%68.66+29.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.961.73+13.29%1.52+28.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹88.75Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹590.62Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.