Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Marksans Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.27% YoY

Marksans Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.27% YoY

Livemint

Marksans Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.15% YoY & profit increased by 31.27% YoY

Marksans Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live

Marksans Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.15% & the profit increased by 31.27% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.33% and the profit decreased by 0.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.78% q-o-q & increased by 19.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.17% q-o-q & increased by 73.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.84 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.95% Y-o-Y.

Marksans Pharma has delivered 3.1% return in the last 1 week, 38.61% return in the last 6 months, and -1.96% YTD return.

Currently, Marksans Pharma has a market cap of 7157.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 179.3 & 64.3 respectively.

Marksans Pharma Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue586.13531.24+10.33%479.83+22.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total74.5371.13+4.78%62.19+19.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization2217.55+25.37%12.74+72.68%
Total Operating Expense475.11434.84+9.26%415.93+14.23%
Operating Income111.0296.4+15.17%63.9+73.73%
Net Income Before Taxes112.66113.77-0.98%79.2+42.24%
Net Income83.2383.52-0.34%63.41+31.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.841.84-0%1.56+17.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹83.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹586.13Cr

