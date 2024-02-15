Marksans Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.27% YoY

Marksans Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.15% & the profit increased by 31.27% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.33% and the profit decreased by 0.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.78% q-o-q & increased by 19.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 15.17% q-o-q & increased by 73.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.84 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.95% Y-o-Y.
Marksans Pharma has delivered 3.1% return in the last 1 week, 38.61% return in the last 6 months, and -1.96% YTD return.
Currently, Marksans Pharma has a market cap of ₹7157.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹179.3 & ₹64.3 respectively.
Marksans Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|586.13
|531.24
|+10.33%
|479.83
|+22.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|74.53
|71.13
|+4.78%
|62.19
|+19.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22
|17.55
|+25.37%
|12.74
|+72.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|475.11
|434.84
|+9.26%
|415.93
|+14.23%
|Operating Income
|111.02
|96.4
|+15.17%
|63.9
|+73.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|112.66
|113.77
|-0.98%
|79.2
|+42.24%
|Net Income
|83.23
|83.52
|-0.34%
|63.41
|+31.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.84
|1.84
|-0%
|1.56
|+17.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹83.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹586.13Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!