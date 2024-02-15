Marksans Pharma Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.27% YoY

Marksans Pharma declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.15% & the profit increased by 31.27% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.33% and the profit decreased by 0.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.78% q-o-q & increased by 19.84% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 15.17% q-o-q & increased by 73.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.84 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 17.95% Y-o-Y.

Marksans Pharma has delivered 3.1% return in the last 1 week, 38.61% return in the last 6 months, and -1.96% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Marksans Pharma has a market cap of ₹7157.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹179.3 & ₹64.3 respectively.

Marksans Pharma Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 586.13 531.24 +10.33% 479.83 +22.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 74.53 71.13 +4.78% 62.19 +19.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 22 17.55 +25.37% 12.74 +72.68% Total Operating Expense 475.11 434.84 +9.26% 415.93 +14.23% Operating Income 111.02 96.4 +15.17% 63.9 +73.73% Net Income Before Taxes 112.66 113.77 -0.98% 79.2 +42.24% Net Income 83.23 83.52 -0.34% 63.41 +31.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.84 1.84 -0% 1.56 +17.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹83.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹586.13Cr

