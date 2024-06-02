Marksans Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.44% YOY

Marksans Pharma Q4 Results Live : Marksans Pharma declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.23% & the profit decreased by 4.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.46% and the profit decreased by 5.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.01% q-o-q and increased by 30.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.21% q-o-q and decreased by 7.34% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.73 for Q4 which decreased by 6.4% Y-o-Y.

Marksans Pharma has delivered -13.31% return in the last 1 week, -11.9% return in the last 6 months, and -9.03% YTD return.

Currently, Marksans Pharma has a market cap of ₹6641.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹185.5 & ₹82.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marksans Pharma Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 560.01 586.13 -4.46% 485.98 +15.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79.75 74.53 +7.01% 60.89 +30.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.05 22 -4.31% 13.94 +51% Total Operating Expense 471.43 475.11 -0.77% 390.37 +20.76% Operating Income 88.59 111.02 -20.21% 95.6 -7.34% Net Income Before Taxes 100.28 112.66 -10.99% 104.17 -3.74% Net Income 78.29 83.23 -5.94% 81.93 -4.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.73 1.84 -5.98% 1.85 -6.4%

