Marksans Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.44% YOY

Marksans Pharma Q4 Results Live

Marksans Pharma Q4 Results Live : Marksans Pharma declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.23% & the profit decreased by 4.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.46% and the profit decreased by 5.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.01% q-o-q and increased by 30.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.21% q-o-q and decreased by 7.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.73 for Q4 which decreased by 6.4% Y-o-Y.

Marksans Pharma has delivered -13.31% return in the last 1 week, -11.9% return in the last 6 months, and -9.03% YTD return.

Currently, Marksans Pharma has a market cap of 6641.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 185.5 & 82.1 respectively.

Marksans Pharma Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue560.01586.13-4.46%485.98+15.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total79.7574.53+7.01%60.89+30.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.0522-4.31%13.94+51%
Total Operating Expense471.43475.11-0.77%390.37+20.76%
Operating Income88.59111.02-20.21%95.6-7.34%
Net Income Before Taxes100.28112.66-10.99%104.17-3.74%
Net Income78.2983.23-5.94%81.93-4.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.731.84-5.98%1.85-6.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹78.29Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹560.01Cr

