Marksans Pharma Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.44% YOY

Marksans Pharma Q4 Results Live : Marksans Pharma declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.23% & the profit decreased by 4.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.46% and the profit decreased by 5.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.01% q-o-q and increased by 30.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 20.21% q-o-q and decreased by 7.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.73 for Q4 which decreased by 6.4% Y-o-Y.
Marksans Pharma has delivered -13.31% return in the last 1 week, -11.9% return in the last 6 months, and -9.03% YTD return.
Currently, Marksans Pharma has a market cap of ₹6641.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹185.5 & ₹82.1 respectively.
Marksans Pharma Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|560.01
|586.13
|-4.46%
|485.98
|+15.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|79.75
|74.53
|+7.01%
|60.89
|+30.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.05
|22
|-4.31%
|13.94
|+51%
|Total Operating Expense
|471.43
|475.11
|-0.77%
|390.37
|+20.76%
|Operating Income
|88.59
|111.02
|-20.21%
|95.6
|-7.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|100.28
|112.66
|-10.99%
|104.17
|-3.74%
|Net Income
|78.29
|83.23
|-5.94%
|81.93
|-4.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.73
|1.84
|-5.98%
|1.85
|-6.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹78.29Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹560.01Cr
