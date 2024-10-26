Marsons Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1550.06% YOY

Marsons Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2036.27% YoY & profit increased by 1550.06% YoY.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Marsons Q2 Results Live
Marsons Q2 Results Live

Marsons Q2 Results Live : Marsons declared their Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing an extraordinary performance with a topline increase of 2036.27% year-over-year, while profits surged by an astonishing 1550.06%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Marsons experienced a revenue growth of 28.9% and a profit increase of 42.6%, indicating strong operational momentum.

However, the company faced rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 62.96% quarter-over-quarter and 49.35% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs.

The operating income also saw a significant boost, up by 15.69% from the previous quarter and a staggering 1594.8% year-over-year, showcasing Marsons' improved efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.43, marking a remarkable increase of 1229.62% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's robust financial health.

Despite delivering a -21.67% return over the last week, Marsons has achieved a remarkable 375.73% return in the last six months and an astounding 2808.39% year-to-date return.

Currently, Marsons holds a market capitalization of 3879.13 crore, with a 52-week high of 356 and a low of 5.69, demonstrating significant growth potential.

Marsons Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue38.5129.88+28.9%1.8+2036.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.160.1+62.96%0.11+49.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.140.14+3.73%0.17-16.84%
Total Operating Expense32.8324.97+31.5%1.47+2136.99%
Operating Income5.684.91+15.69%0.33+1594.8%
Net Income Before Taxes7.475.24+42.6%0.45+1550.06%
Net Income7.475.24+42.6%0.45+1550.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.430.3+43.33%0.03+1229.62%
₹7.47Cr
₹38.51Cr
26 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
