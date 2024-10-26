Marsons Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1550.06% YOY

Marsons Q2 Results Live : Marsons declared their Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing an extraordinary performance with a topline increase of 2036.27% year-over-year, while profits surged by an astonishing 1550.06%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Marsons experienced a revenue growth of 28.9% and a profit increase of 42.6%, indicating strong operational momentum.

However, the company faced rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 62.96% quarter-over-quarter and 49.35% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs.

The operating income also saw a significant boost, up by 15.69% from the previous quarter and a staggering 1594.8% year-over-year, showcasing Marsons' improved efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.43, marking a remarkable increase of 1229.62% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's robust financial health.

Despite delivering a -21.67% return over the last week, Marsons has achieved a remarkable 375.73% return in the last six months and an astounding 2808.39% year-to-date return.

Currently, Marsons holds a market capitalization of ₹3879.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹356 and a low of ₹5.69, demonstrating significant growth potential.

Marsons Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38.51 29.88 +28.9% 1.8 +2036.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.16 0.1 +62.96% 0.11 +49.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.14 +3.73% 0.17 -16.84% Total Operating Expense 32.83 24.97 +31.5% 1.47 +2136.99% Operating Income 5.68 4.91 +15.69% 0.33 +1594.8% Net Income Before Taxes 7.47 5.24 +42.6% 0.45 +1550.06% Net Income 7.47 5.24 +42.6% 0.45 +1550.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.43 0.3 +43.33% 0.03 +1229.62%