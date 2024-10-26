Marsons Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1550.06% YOY

Marsons Q2 Results Live : Marsons declared their Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing an extraordinary performance with a topline increase of 2036.27% year-over-year, while profits surged by an astonishing 1550.06%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Marsons experienced a revenue growth of 28.9% and a profit increase of 42.6%, indicating strong operational momentum.
However, the company faced rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 62.96% quarter-over-quarter and 49.35% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs.
The operating income also saw a significant boost, up by 15.69% from the previous quarter and a staggering 1594.8% year-over-year, showcasing Marsons' improved efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.43, marking a remarkable increase of 1229.62% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's robust financial health.
Despite delivering a -21.67% return over the last week, Marsons has achieved a remarkable 375.73% return in the last six months and an astounding 2808.39% year-to-date return.
Currently, Marsons holds a market capitalization of ₹3879.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹356 and a low of ₹5.69, demonstrating significant growth potential.
Marsons Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38.51
|29.88
|+28.9%
|1.8
|+2036.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.16
|0.1
|+62.96%
|0.11
|+49.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.14
|0.14
|+3.73%
|0.17
|-16.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.83
|24.97
|+31.5%
|1.47
|+2136.99%
|Operating Income
|5.68
|4.91
|+15.69%
|0.33
|+1594.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.47
|5.24
|+42.6%
|0.45
|+1550.06%
|Net Income
|7.47
|5.24
|+42.6%
|0.45
|+1550.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.43
|0.3
|+43.33%
|0.03
|+1229.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.47Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹38.51Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar