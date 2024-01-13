Hello User
Martinurn Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.88% YoY

Martinurn Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.88% YoY

Livemint

Martinurn Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 14.69% YoY & Profit Increased by 47.88% YoY

Martinurn Q3 FY24 Results Live

Martinurn declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.69% & the profit increased by 47.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 59.27% and the profit increased by 33.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.22% q-o-q & increased by 12.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.01 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.43% Y-o-Y.

Martinurn has delivered -7.84% return in the last 1 week, 84.82% return in the last 6 months, and 38.12% YTD return.

Currently, Martinurn has a market cap of 33.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 74.6 & 31.2, respectively.

Martinurn Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.080.2-59.27%0.07+14.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.350.32+8.22%0.31+12.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.070.05+29.89%0.05+37.38%
Total Operating Expense-0.91-0.78-16.38%-0.88-3.2%
Operating Income0.990.98+1.1%0.95+4.05%
Net Income Before Taxes0.520.39+33.87%0.49+6.73%
Net Income0.520.39+33.87%0.35+47.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.010.75+34.67%0.68+48.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

