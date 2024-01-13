Martinurn Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.88% YoY

Martinurn declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.69% & the profit increased by 47.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 59.27% and the profit increased by 33.87%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.22% q-o-q & increased by 12.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.01 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.43% Y-o-Y.

Martinurn has delivered -7.84% return in the last 1 week, 84.82% return in the last 6 months, and 38.12% YTD return.

Currently, Martinurn has a market cap of ₹33.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹74.6 & ₹31.2, respectively.

Martinurn Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.08 0.2 -59.27% 0.07 +14.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.35 0.32 +8.22% 0.31 +12.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.07 0.05 +29.89% 0.05 +37.38% Total Operating Expense -0.91 -0.78 -16.38% -0.88 -3.2% Operating Income 0.99 0.98 +1.1% 0.95 +4.05% Net Income Before Taxes 0.52 0.39 +33.87% 0.49 +6.73% Net Income 0.52 0.39 +33.87% 0.35 +47.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.01 0.75 +34.67% 0.68 +48.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.52Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.08Cr

