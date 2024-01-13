Martinurn Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.88% YoY

Martinurn declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.69% & the profit increased by 47.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 59.27% and the profit increased by 33.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.22% q-o-q & increased by 12.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.01 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.43% Y-o-Y.
Martinurn has delivered -7.84% return in the last 1 week, 84.82% return in the last 6 months, and 38.12% YTD return.
Currently, Martinurn has a market cap of ₹33.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹74.6 & ₹31.2, respectively.
Martinurn Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.08
|0.2
|-59.27%
|0.07
|+14.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.35
|0.32
|+8.22%
|0.31
|+12.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.07
|0.05
|+29.89%
|0.05
|+37.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|-0.91
|-0.78
|-16.38%
|-0.88
|-3.2%
|Operating Income
|0.99
|0.98
|+1.1%
|0.95
|+4.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.52
|0.39
|+33.87%
|0.49
|+6.73%
|Net Income
|0.52
|0.39
|+33.87%
|0.35
|+47.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.01
|0.75
|+34.67%
|0.68
|+48.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.08Cr
