Maruti Q1 results: Profit up 130% YoY at 1012.8 cr, misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki Q1 update: During the quarter, Maruti registered net sales of ₹25,286.3 crore, an increase of 50.52% compared to the same period of the previous year
India's biggest domestic car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India, on Wednesday reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY23) result. The passenger vehicle maker said its profit after tax (PAT) grew 129.76% year-on-year to ₹1012.8 crore in the June quarter from ₹441 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
During the quarter, Maruti registered net sales of ₹25,286.3 crore, an increase of 50.52% compared to the same period of the previous year.
Revenue from operations came at ₹26,499.8 crore, up 49% YoY for the quarter under review.
Analysts said Maruti could report net profit growth between 200% and 300% on a low base of last year, while revenue could rise up to 46% YoY.
The company sold a total of 467,931 vehicles during the quarter. Sales in the domestic market stood at 398,494 units.
Exports were at 69,437 units, the highest ever in any quarter. During the same period previous year, the Company sold a total of 353,614 units including sales of 308,095 units in domestic market and 45,519 units in export markets.
On Wednesday, Maruti shares were trading marginally higher at ₹8,574.15 apiece on NSE.