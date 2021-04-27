Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Maruti Q4: Net profit drops 9.7% on higher commodity cost, fall in other income

Maruti Q4: Net profit drops 9.7% on higher commodity cost, fall in other income

Premium
Maruti Suzuki had posted a net profit of Rs1,291.7 crore in the year-ago period, with sales taking a hit due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms. (Photo: Mint)
2 min read . 03:47 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • Net sales for the March quarter rose 32% YoY to Rs24,024 crore on the back of a 27.8% jump in vehicle sales to 492,235 units. Sequentially, vehicle sales fell a 0.7%

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest car maker, reported a 9.4% year-on-year fall in its net profit to Rs1,166.1 crore for the March ended quarter, largely a result of the rise in its overall expenses due to an increase in prices of commodities such as steel, copper, among others. Other income also fell a whopping 89.8% due to mark-to-market losses on certain investments, hitting the bottomline.

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest car maker, reported a 9.4% year-on-year fall in its net profit to Rs1,166.1 crore for the March ended quarter, largely a result of the rise in its overall expenses due to an increase in prices of commodities such as steel, copper, among others. Other income also fell a whopping 89.8% due to mark-to-market losses on certain investments, hitting the bottomline.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs1,291.7 crore in the year-ago period, with sales taking a hit due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The company had posted a net profit of Rs1,291.7 crore in the year-ago period, with sales taking a hit due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As such, the New Delhi based car maker has managed to engineer a sharp turnaround in its fortunes from the June quarter when it had reported a loss of Rs249.9 crore, its first ever in two decades, due to the adverse impact of lockdowns to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

Net sales for the March quarter rose 32% year-on-year to Rs24,024 crore on the back of a 27.8% jump in vehicle sales to 492,235 units. Sequentially, vehicle sales fell a marginal 0.7%.

Despite higher expenses during the quarter, operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 28.8% to Rs1,991.4 crore. Operating margins though contracted 20 basis points to 8.3% from 8.5% in the corresponding period as a result of a sharp 45.13% increase in raw material cost, and 11% rise in other expenses.

"Consequent PAT for the quarter stood at Rs1,166 crore, down 9.7% YoY (I-direct estimate: | 1,560 crore). Sharply lower than expected other income led to below estimate PAT performance, despite tax rate coming in unusually low at 10.8%. Lower other income for the quarter was on account of MTM loss on invested surplus. PAT for the year was down 25% YoY at | 4,230 crore," said analysts of ICICI securities.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.