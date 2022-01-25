Maruti Suzuki expects to snag 50% market share in medium term as co triggers new product cycle

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On the bright side, MSIL’s EBITDA margins expanded by 250 bps quarter-on-quarter to 6.7% in Q3, while gross margins were up 50 bps on account of better capacity utilisation levels and lower sales promotion expenses
India’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki saw its shares touch a new 52-week high of ₹8625 on Tuesday as the stock climbed on the back of better-than-expected net profit of ₹1,011 crore for the quarter ended December. MSIL’s profit was down 47.90% year-on-year against a profit of ₹1,941.4 crore for the corresponding quarter same quarter last year, but beat Bloomberg analyst estimates by [will need to add BBG figure, I don’t have it]. “ MSIL attributed the fall in profit to high commodity prices and lower sales volumes.
On the bright side, MSIL’s EBITDA margins expanded by 250 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 6.7% in Q3, while gross margins were up 50 basis points on account of better capacity utilisation levels and lower sales promotion expenses, according to the company.
MSIL has also been trying to mitigate raw material cost inflation by focusing on cost reduction efforts coupled with price hikes. In January this year alone, MSIL took a price hike of about 2% on average across its product range.
The automaker sold 4.31 lakh units in the third quarter of the current fiscal, up 13.5% sequentially. Of this, domestic volumes grew by 14.2% QoQ to 3.67 lakh units, while exports volumes rose by 9.4% QoQ to 0.65 lakh units. Maruti Suzuki management told investors it had recorded its highest ever export volumes in calendar year 2021, and was expecting to sustain this momentum over the medium term.
Maruti’s orderbook currently stands as 264,000 units, but the company continued to encounter supply issues due to a global semi-conductor shortage, which led to an estimate production loss of 90,000 vehicles for the manufacturer, the company said in an investor conference call.
While MSIL expects supply of chips to improve gradually, it said it may not be able to touch 100% in the next few months. However, its new launch pipeline will not be impacted because of this shortage.
MSIL’s wholesale market share was 48% and retail share was 49.9% in the December quarter, the company said, adding that its year-to-date market share is at 44%, and it may not be able to reach its peak 50% market share position this fiscal, but it is looking to achieve this target over the medium term support by its new product cycle. Maruti Suzuki’s product launch plans for this fiscal are its most ambitious yet, and will take on rivals Hyundai and Tata Motors in the competitive mid-size SUV market. It may even introduce SUV products in CNG variants.
Maruti’s share of passenger vehicle sales in India is at 65% if one was to exclude the SUV segment.
The company’s management reiterated that its demand outlook remains strong even as the rural market continues to perform well for the automaker, owing to a good crop output and anormal monsoon. It improved its share of sales from the rural market to 43% this quarter, vs 41.5% earlier.
While Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch an electric product only in 2024, its focus will remain on hybrid and CNG vehicles in the mid-term, it said.
