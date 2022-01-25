Maruti Suzuki expects to snag 50% market share in medium term as co triggers new product cycle

MSIL’s wholesale market share was 48% and retail share was 49.9% in the December quarter, the company said, adding that its year-to-date market share is at 44%, and it may not be able to reach its peak 50% market share position this fiscal, but it is looking to achieve this target over the medium term support by its new product cycle. Maruti Suzuki’s product launch plans for this fiscal are its most ambitious yet, and will take on rivals Hyundai and Tata Motors in the competitive mid-size SUV market. It may even introduce SUV products in CNG variants.