Maruti Suzuki expects twice as much volume growth as its peers in FY24
Summary
- The company saw a surge in its net profit, standalone revenues as well as per-vehicle EBIT, and expects to touch 2 million vehicle sales in FY24 for the first time in its history
New Delhi: On the back of stellar, “best in history" results, Maruti Suzuki’s chairman R.C. Bhargava claimed the company would grow its volumes 10% by the end of FY24, nearly twice as much as its competitors in the passenger vehicle market, who expect to grow around 5.5% in this time. In the first half of FY24, Maruti Suzuki’s volumes were up 6.6%.